Medicamen Biotech's extra ordinary general meeting on January 12, 2018

Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Medicamen Biotech Limitedwill be held on Friday, the 12 day of January, 2018 at SP-1192 A & B Phase - IV, Industrial Area, Bhiwadi- 301019 Distt. Alwar (Rajasthan) at 10.00 A.M. for Issuance of 324000 Equity Shares on Preferential basis.Source : BSE