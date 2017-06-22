Medicamen Bio: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M, has transacted the following businesses subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company:1.Approval to the Issue & Allot 306000 Warrants, convertible into Equity Shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 543/- per warrant (including a premium of Rs.533/- each), in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 on Preferential Allotment basis to a promoter group and non promoter group/ Investors.2.Calling of an Extraordinary General Meeting, of the Company in relation to the Preferential Issue as aforesaid on 17th July, 2017.Due to typographic error in the premium price was written Rs.433/- instead of Rs.533/-Source : BSE