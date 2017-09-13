App
Medicamen Biotech: Outcome of AGM
Sep 13, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Medicamen Biotech: Outcome of AGM

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was convened and held today i.e. 13th September, 2017 at 10.00 am at ISKON Auditorium, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 and concluded at 11.45 am.

In the AGM, all the items of business mentioned in the notice were duly considered and discussed. However, the consolidated results of voting by Poll at the AGM and remote E-voting opted by the Shareholders will be provided separately, once the report from the scrutinizer will be received.
Source : BSE
