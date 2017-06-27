Medicamen Biotech's EGM on July 17, 2017

Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (‘EGM') of the Members of Medicamen Biotech Limited will be held on Monday, the 17th day of July, 2017 at SP-1192 A & B Phase - IV, Industrial Area, Bhiwadi-301019 Distt. Alwar (Rajasthan) at 10.00 A.M. to transact thefollowing business:ISSUANCE OF 306000 FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS.Source : BSE