Medicamen Biotech's board meeting on June 21, 2017

This is to intimate your office that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 21st June, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at registered office of the Company to discuss and consider the matter as follows:1.To issue of convertible Warrants into Equity Shares on Preferential Allotment basis to a promoter group and non promoter group.2.To call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting.Source : BSE