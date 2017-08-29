Media Matrix: Outcome of board meeting

7. Decided to provide e-voting facility to the shareholders to exercise their Right to vote at the 32nd Annual General Meeting and in this regard:-a) Fixed 22nd September, 2017 as the 'cut off' date for the purpose of offering e-Voting facility to the shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of resolution set out in the AGM Notice.b) Fixed the dates for commencement and closure of e-Voting period as follows :i. Commencement date :- 9:00 A.M. on 26th September, 2017ii. Closing date :- 5:00 P.M. on 28th September, 2017c) Appointed MZ & Associates, a firm of Practising Company Secretaries to scrutinize e-Voting process/Poll in a fair and transparent manner.Source : BSE