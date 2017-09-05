Sep 05, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Media Matrix - Notice Of Annual General Meeting Dated 29.09.2017
Please find attached Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2017.
This is for your information and records please.
Source : BSE
