App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Media Matrix's board meeting on May 24, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at Plot No. 38, Ist Floor, Sector 32, Gurgaon 122001 to consider and approve; the Annual Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Media Matrix's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at Plot No. 38, Ist Floor, Sector 32, Gurgaon 122001 to consider and approve; inter-alia, the Annual Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.