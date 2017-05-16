Media Matrix's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at Plot No. 38, Ist Floor, Sector 32, Gurgaon 122001 to consider and approve; inter-alia, the Annual Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE