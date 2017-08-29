Media Matrix appoints Sandeep Jairath as CFO

4. Appointment of Shri Sandeep Jairath as Whole-time Director cum Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 29th August, 2017. The Board of Director in its meeting held on 24th May, 2017 has already appointed Shri Sandeep Jairath as an Additional Director designated as Whole-Time Director, a Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 25th May, 2017 for a period of 3 years pursuant to Section 196, 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Shri Sandeep Jairath is a B.Com graduate and also holds a degree in MBA Finance. He has more than 20 years of experience in telecom and other related industries. He has worked in Hutchison Max Telecom Limited and Quadrant Televentures Limited and was looking after finance and revenue Assurance.Source : BSE