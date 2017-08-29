Media Matrix's AGM on September 29, 2017

5. Decided to convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at 09:30 A.M. at Flat No. 155, 15th Floor, Mittal Court, A Wing, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021.6. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.Source : BSE