May 04, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MCX India: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting – Thursday, May 04 2017 - Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of final dividendSource : BSE