Mcnally Bharat Engineering - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on date, i.e. November 14, 2017, has taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017 (copy enclosed), in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We also enclose herewith the Auditors' Report on Limited Review of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE