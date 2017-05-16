Mcleod's board to consider Dividend

Mcleod Russel India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the May 30, 2017, inter alia for the following purposes:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the Year ended March 31, 2017.3. To consider recommendation of Dividend, if any.Further, in connection with the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on May 30, 2017 where the above items of business will be transacted, the 'Trading Window' pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders will remain closed on and from May 22, 2017 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time of publication of the aforesaid financial results.Source : BSE