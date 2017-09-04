Sep 04, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mazda's board meeting on September 11, 2017
The meeting of the Board of directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
The meeting of the Board of directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE