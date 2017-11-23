App
Nov 23, 2017 08:37 PM IST

Mazda's board meeting held on December 02, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Saturday, December 02, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
The meeting of the Board of directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Saturday, 02nd December, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window of the company will be closed for the designated employees from 23rd November, 2017 till 48 hours after the public announcement of the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.
