Maximaa Systems: Outcome and proceedings of EGM on November 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the members of the Company considered the following matters at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at 09.30 am at B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road, Valsad, Gujarat - 396001.
1.Issue of 76,35,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Non-Promoter Investors (Individual Investors) on a Preferential Basis
2.Issue of 1,55,00,000 Convertible Equity Warrants to Persons belongs to Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Investors (Individual Investors) on a Preferential Basis
