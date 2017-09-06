Maxheights' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider and take on record the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.For the above said purpose and as per the 'Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading', the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from the date of this notice till 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th September, 2017.Source : BSE