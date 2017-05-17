May 17, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Max India's EoGM on June 10, 2017
The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1430 hours at the Registered Office of the Company at 419, Bhai Mohan Singh Nagar, Railmajra, Tehsil Balachaur, District Nawanshahr, Punjab - 144 533.
The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1430 hours at the Registered Office of the Company at 419, Bhai Mohan Singh Nagar, Railmajra, Tehsil Balachaur, District Nawanshahr, Punjab - 144 533.Source : BSE