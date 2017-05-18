Max India's board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Clause 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results/statements and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window (Under Prohibition of Insider Trading) shall remain closed from Friday, May 19, 2017 until Wednesday, May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive). You are requested to take note of the above.Source : BSE