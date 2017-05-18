Max Financial's board meeting on May 30, 2017

In terms of Clause 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results / statements and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window shall remain closed from Saturday, 20 May, 2017 until Thursday 1 June, 2017 (both days inclusive). You are requested to take note of the above.Source : BSE