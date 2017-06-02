Mawana Sugars: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, vide its resolution dated June 2, 2017, has agreed to enter into one time settlement with State Bank of India(SBI) in respect of borrowings from State Bank of Hyderabad(SBH).Purpose of the OTS: Resolution of NPA amount owed to State Bank of Hyderabad.Summary Details of the OTS: Settling debt of State Bank of Hyderabad for a consolidated agreed amount of Rs. 43.21 Crores.Source : BSE