Mawana Sugars' board meeting on May 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that: i) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th May, 2017 to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2017. The necessary publication in this regard is being made in the Newspapers. ii) In terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company from 18.05.2017 to 01.06.2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE