Sep 11, 2017 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mauria Udyog: Outcome of AGM

We are pleased to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the company was held today i.e., on Monday, September 11 , 2017 at 2:00 PM and ended at 3.30 P.M.

Mauria Udyog: Outcome of AGM
We are pleased to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company was held today i.e., on Monday, 11th September, 2017 at 2:00 PM and ended at 3.30 P.M. with requisite quorum. The members of the company in the said meeting has discussed, considered and transacted the businesses as detailed in the enclosed letter.

Further, the consolidated results of voting by Poll at the AGM and remote E-voting opted by the shareholders will be provided separately, once the report from the Scrutinizer is received.

You are requested to take the same in your records.
Source : BSE
