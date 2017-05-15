App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mauria Udyog's board meeting on May 27, 2017

The notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017.

Mauria Udyog's board meeting on May 27, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at 602, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110 019 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2017. Further, in pursuance to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 till Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.