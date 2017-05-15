Mauria Udyog's board meeting on May 27, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at 602, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110 019 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2017. Further, in pursuance to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 till Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE