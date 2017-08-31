App
Aug 31, 2017 03:27 PM IST

Mauria Udyog's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Mauria Udyog's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at 602, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110 019 to consider, approve and to take on record, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2017 of the financial year 2017-2018.

Further, in pursuance to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct formulated thereunder, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Friday September 01, 2017 till Monday September 18, 2017(both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
for MAURIA UDYOG LTD.

(Divya Agarwal)
Company Secretary
Mn. No: A21071
Source : BSE

