Master Chemicals' board meeting on May 29, 2017
May 22, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Master Chemicals' board meeting on May 29, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at Sahara India Point, CTS 40 – 44, S.V. Road, Goregaon (West), Mumbai – 400 104, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and period ended on 31.03.2017.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29,33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at Sahara India Point, CTS 40 – 44, S.V. Road, Goregaon (West), Mumbai – 400 104, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and period ended on 31.03.2017. The said notice can be accessed on the Company Website at www.masterchemicals.in and also on the website of the BSE Limited. Date: 19.05.2017 For Master Chemicals Limited Place: Mumbai Sd/- Somesh Bose (Director)Source : BSE

