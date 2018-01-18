App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 18, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek - Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),
1. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, i.e. January 18, 2018 has approved and took on record the Consolidated and Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2017 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP., St

 
 
1. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, i.e. January 18, 2018 has approved and took on record the Consolidated and Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2017 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP., Statutory Auditors, thereon.

2. The Board has also, subject to applicable laws and approvals, resolved to give a corporate guarantee in favor of Standard Chartered Bank, Mumbai to secure the proposed credit limit of Forward and Derivative Transactions sanctioned by Standard Chartered Bank to Trans American Information Systems Private Limited ('TAISPL'), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for meeting its business requirements. Details of the Guarantee proposed to be given are enclosed.

Request you to take the same on record.
