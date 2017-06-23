Mastek: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Ahmedabad Management Association, H.T. Parekh Hall, AMA Complex, ATRA. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad 380015 at 11.00 a.m. In this regard, please find enclosed the Summary of the Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE