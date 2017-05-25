Mastek's AGM on June 22, 2017

App
May 25, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Subject: Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Ahmedabad Management Association, H.T. Parekh Hall, AMA Complex, ATRA. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad 380015 at 11.00 a.m. The Notice for 35th Annual General Meeting has also been placed on the website of the Company. The Annual Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 will be forwarded to you after the same is approved and adopted in the AGM, in terms of regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Request you to take the above on your record.Source : BSE

