HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marvel Vinyls' board meeting on December 08, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, December 08, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.

 
 
This is to inform you that in term of Regulation 29, 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and pursuant to SEBI CIRCULAR NO. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, the 8th day of December, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company to Consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the followings:
a) To Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2017.

b) To Forfeit partly paid-up equity shares of the Company Issued/allotted pursuant to the prospectus dated 12.10.1995, Issued at the time of Initial public offer of equity shares of the Company.

c) Any other matter incidental thereto.
Source : BSE
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.