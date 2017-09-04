Sep 04, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marvel Vinyls AGM held on September 27, 2017.
This is to inform you that the 32nd annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at A-40, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi-110027. The notice containing the business to be transacted at the meeting is attached.Source : BSE