Maruti Suzuki: Outcome of board meeting

1.Audited financial results as approved by the board of directors in the board meeting held today for the year ended on 31st March 2017 (Annexure-'A'). 2.Auditors'Report for audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017(Annexure-'B'). 3.A copy of press release being issued in respect of aforesaid financial results (Annexure-'C'). 4.The board of directors has recommended dividend as mentioned in the notes to the results enclosed as Annexure-'A'. The date of payment of dividend is 11th September 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. 5.Register of members will remain closed from Tuesday, the 29th August 2017 to Tuesday, the 5th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend. 6.The annual general meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th September 2017. 7.Presentation that shall be shared with the analysts/ institutional investors with respect to the said audited financial results.Source : BSE