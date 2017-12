Maruti Suzuki Sold 1,54,600 units in November 2017, growing 14.1 percent over the same period of last fiscal. The company had sold a total of 1,35,550 units in November 2016.

At 10:24 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,675.50, up Rs 73.20, or 0.85 percent.It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 8,695.00. Source : BSE