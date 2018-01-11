Maruti Suzuki India's December quarter results on January 25, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th January, 2018, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2017.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE