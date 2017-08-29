App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Infra: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting to be held on August 28, 2017.

Maruti Infra: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at their meeting held on 28th August, 2017 inter alia, has:

1. Appointed M/s. Philip Fernandes & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 128122W) as Auditors of the Company, based on recommendation of Audit Committee, for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 29th September, 2017 till the conclusion of 28th AGM, in place of M/s. J. B. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, the existing auditors on completion of terms as per the provisions of section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.


2. Approved that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017.


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.