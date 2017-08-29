Maruti Infra: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at their meeting held on 28th August, 2017 inter alia, has:1. Appointed M/s. Philip Fernandes & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 128122W) as Auditors of the Company, based on recommendation of Audit Committee, for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 29th September, 2017 till the conclusion of 28th AGM, in place of M/s. J. B. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, the existing auditors on completion of terms as per the provisions of section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the Members of the Company.2. Approved that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017.Source : BSE