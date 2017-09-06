Sep 06, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maruti Infra's board meeting on September 14, 2017
To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (provisional) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
1.To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (provisional) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
The trading window, for dealing in shares of the Company, shall closed from 6th September, 2017 and re-open after the completion of forty-eight hours after the submission of the aforesaid financial result. Hence all Designated / Connected Persons shall not deal in any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading WindowSource : BSE
