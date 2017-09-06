App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Infra's board meeting on September 14, 2017

To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (provisional) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.


The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th August, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:


The trading window, for dealing in shares of the Company, shall closed from 6th September, 2017 and re-open after the completion of forty-eight hours after the submission of the aforesaid financial result. Hence all Designated / Connected Persons shall not deal in any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading WindowSource : BSE

