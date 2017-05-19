App
May 19, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Martin Burn's board meeting on May 17, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held on today has decided to re-appointment of Mr. Kedar Nath Fatehpuria – Managing Director of the company increase tenure upto 1 year for a further period i.e. 17.05.17 to 16.05.2018.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III OF (L.O.D.R) Regulation 2015, and policy on determination of Materiality of Event, and pursuant to the provisions of section 196, 197 and 203 and all other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule – v of the Companies Act, 2013, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held on today has decided to re-appointment of Mr. Kedar Nath Fatehpuria – Managing Director of the company increase tenure upto 1 year for a further period i.e. 17.05.17 to 16.05.2018 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuring the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company i.e 2016-17.Source : BSE

