HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Martin Burn's AGM held on December 26, 2017

Sub :- Compliance of Regulation 42 of SEBI (L.O.D.R) Regulation, 2015 - Intimation of Annual General Meeting and E-voting notice of 2016-2017.
Ref: BSE script code - 523566. BSE Symbol: MARBU
This is to inform you that pursuant to section 96 of the Co's Act, 2013 the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on Tuesday, 26th December, 2017 at 9:30 A.M at the at 'Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad', 4th floor, 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 017. Copy of notice is enclosed for your record.

We would further inform you that e-voting facility has been available to the all members of the Company. The details of e-voting are as follows :-

a) Date and time of commencement of e-voting - 23rd December,2017 at 9:00 A.M.
b) Date of Time of end of e-voting - 25th December,2017 at 5:00 P.M.
c) Cut off date for determining the eligibility to - 19th December, 2017
Vote by electronics or in the AGM

This is for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For MARTIN BURN LTD.



KEDAR NATH FATEHPURIA
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIN : 00711971.

Encl: As above.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

