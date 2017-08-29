Aug 28, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marsons' board meeting held on September 09, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017 at 4, Chandni Chowk Street, Kolkata- 700072 at 4:00 P.m to consider and take on record inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE