Marsons' board meeting adjourned

The Board meeting called today i.e., Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 could not be held due to lack of quorum and the same has been rescheduled on Thursday, the 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at 4, Chandni Chowk street, Kolkata- 700072 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE