App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marsons' board meeting adjourned

The Board meeting called today i.e., Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 could not be held due to lack of quorum and the same has been rescheduled on Thursday, the 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M..

Marsons' board meeting adjourned
The Board meeting called today i.e., Saturday, the 9th day of September 2017 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 could not be held due to lack of quorum and the same has been rescheduled on Thursday, the 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at 4, Chandni Chowk street, Kolkata- 700072 to consider and take on record inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.