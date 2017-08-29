Aug 28, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marksans Pharma's AGM on September 26, 2017
Dear Sir,
Enclosed herewith the notice for convening 25 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017.
The Company is providing e-voting facility to its shareholders, in respect of all shareholders resolutions, to be passed at the AGM. The e-voting period will start on 23rd September, 2017 at 09:00 A.M. and will end on 25th September, 2017 at 05:00 P.M.Source : BSE
