Market Creators' AGM on September 28, 2017

Dear Sir / Madam,Attached herewith notice for convening 25 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017The Company is providing e-voting facility to its shareholders, in respect of all shareholders resolutions, to be passed at the AGM. The e-voting period will start on 25th September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and will end on 27th September, 2017 at 05:00 P.M.Source : BSE