May 19, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maris Spinners to consider dividend

Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to Consider and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended/year ended March 31, 2017.

Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia;

1. To Consider and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended/year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Accordingly the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will remain closed for Promoters, Directors , other connected persons and Employees of the Company from May 19, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor, and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

