Jun 27, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marico's appoints Ananth Narayanan as Additional Director
The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on June 26, 2017, approved appointment of Mr. Ananth Narayanan (DIN: 07527676) as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company with effect from the said date i.e. June 26, 2017.
