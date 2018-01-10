App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 10, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico to consider Q3 results & second interim dividend on Feb 09, 2018

Marico Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 09, 2018, to consider the un-audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Marico Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 09, 2018, to inter-alia:

1. consider the un-audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 ("Financial Results”);

2. take on record the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results and;

3. consider and approve the declaration of Second Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.

Further, vide letter dated December 29, 2017, the Company had intimated that the trading window for-dealing in the securities of the Company for all persons to whom the Marico Insider Trading Rules, 2015 is applicable, has been closed since Monday, January 01, 2018 for publication of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In this regard, the Company has informed that, the trading window, as above, would remain closed upto Tuesday, February 13, 2018.Source : BSE
Read More Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.