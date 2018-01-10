Marico to consider Q3 results & second interim dividend on Feb 09, 2018

Marico Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 09, 2018, to inter-alia:1. consider the un-audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 ("Financial Results”);2. take on record the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results and;3. consider and approve the declaration of Second Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.Further, vide letter dated December 29, 2017, the Company had intimated that the trading window for-dealing in the securities of the Company for all persons to whom the Marico Insider Trading Rules, 2015 is applicable, has been closed since Monday, January 01, 2018 for publication of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In this regard, the Company has informed that, the trading window, as above, would remain closed upto Tuesday, February 13, 2018.Source : BSE