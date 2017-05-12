Margo Finance: Outcome of board meeting held on May 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 11th May, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following documents: (i) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. (ii) Auditor's Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 issued by M/s AVK & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company. (iii) Declaration on Auditors' Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, please note that pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, it is mandatory for the Company to rotate the Current Statutory Auditor, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of Pawan Shubham & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 011573C) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, for a period for 5 (five) years to hold the office from the conclusion of 26th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:15 P.M. and Concluded at 5:30 P.M.Source : BSE