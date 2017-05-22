May 22, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marg Techno Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017
As per Regulation 33 under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) requirement. Company would like to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors will be held on TUESDAY 30TH MAY, 2017 AT 04.00 P.M. to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended on 31ST March, 2017.
