Mardia Samyoung Capillary's AGM on September 29, 2017

Sep 11, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGM of the Company to be held on 29th September,2017 at 11:30 am at our registered office. This is also to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 26th September to 28th September both days inclusive.Source : BSE
