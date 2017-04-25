Apr 25, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marathon Realty's board meeting on April 27, 2017
A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Mumbai, to discuss the matters arising out of the results (to be announced by the Chairman of the Company) of the notice of Postal Ballot dated March 17, 2017, among other things.
