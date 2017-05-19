May 19, 2017 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marathon Realty's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017
Marathon Realty has inform that the board of Directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held at Mumbai on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.
